PLATTSMOUTH – Damage to Plattsmouth’s wastewater treatment plant is worse than expected, said Mayor Paul Lambert.
“There’s massive destruction,” he said on Tuesday.
There’s also “a tremendous amount of destruction” on city’s well fields, he added.
Crews on Tuesday were pumping water out of that plant, while the city’s other water plant is still unreachable by vehicle to inspect damage there, he said.
However, crews by boat went out to that plant last Thursday and observed water on the second floor
“That’s not a good sign,” Lambert said at the time.
An insurance adjustor is in town this week to provide a cost estimate on the damage, Lambert said.
This historic flooding has caused Plattsmouth officials to issue a Water Emergency Order requesting residents to conserve water as much as possible, and even prohibiting certain water activities.
Lambert said the residents are doing “reasonably well” in following this order.
“But, there is room for improvement,” he added.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer was in town last Saturday inspecting the damage, Lambert said.
Fischer agreed that the damage is tremendous, he said.
“She indicated she will do anything she possibly can to help us,” Lambert said.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has also been working hard for the area behind the scenes, Lambert said.
Certainly, there is concern on the federal level on this historic event.
Last Thursday, President Trump approved Nebraska’s expedited request for federal disaster assistance.
“This certainly helps us and all the people who have flood damage,” Lambert said.
“Thank you to President Trump for his quick approval of Nebraska’s request,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement through his office. “Nebraskans have already been stepping up to begin the journey to recovering from the most widespread natural disaster in our state’s history. As we rebuild together, federal assistance is a key part of ensuring that we keep Nebraska strong and growing.”
The president’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in nine Nebraska counties, including Cass.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster, according to the president’s press office.
“I'm grateful for the president's expedited decision,” U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said through his office. “We’ve got a long recovery ahead, but Nebraskans are going to get the job done. Our people don’t quit — I've met multiple parents who have lost their homes, but as soon as they get to shelters their families start to organize volunteers. That’s who we are. Nebraskans have grit, and we’re grateful for the support of our federal partners as we work to rebuild our communities.”
Lambert said the city will work directly with officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA.