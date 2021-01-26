Mayor pleased with COVID response, DHHS answers virus questions

PLATTSMOUTH – Mayor Paul Lambert seems pleased that local residents and those around Cass County are taking the COVID-19 threat seriously, especially in the wearing of masks.
“Citizens are cooperating,” he said on Tuesday. “They are taking this seriously and trying to do the right thing. I’m pleased with what they are doing.”
There’s good reason for taking the virus seriously as the county continues to be listed in the High risk range of catching the virus, according to the latest stats from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.
As of Tuesday, there were 91 active cases in the county with the number of deaths still listed at 12, according to the department.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 11,525 tests taken with 1,972 confirmed cases.
In Sarpy County, there have been 91,869 tests taken with 17,443 of them coming back positive. There are currently 570 active cases with 86 deaths tied to the virus.
On its website, the department has listed some answers from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services about frequently-asked questions by Nebraska residents.
Concerning the registration for receiving a vaccine, the DHHS said it will soon launch a website to help Nebraskans sign up to be notified when such vaccinations begin in their area so that they can make an appointment. Those interested in registering will need to provide their name, date of birth, an email address and phone number and occupation, plus answer a few health questions.
In response to concerns of a new COVID-19 strain, the DHHS said the state is monitoring for a new strain first identified in the United Kingdom. Medical experts believe the two vaccines approved so far in the U.S. are effective against this new strain.
On another issue, the DHHS said that the federal government determines the amount of COVID-19 vaccine being sent to each state. Nebraska is currently receiving shipments of about 23,000 first doses and matching second doses each week.
The DHHS also said that the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone 75 and older receive the vaccine, but that Nebraska’s plan has expanded that to include those aged 65 or older. Vaccinations for this group will be part of the DHHS’ Phase 1B that is expected to begin by February for most areas.
For those who have inquired about where to get vaccinated, the DHHS said vaccinations will be led by local health departments, and those in Phase 1B priority groups interested in receiving the vaccine should visit the website of their local health department to be notified when clinics begin in their area.
Community clinics with scheduled appointments will be the primary way those in Phase 1B receive the vaccine.
Vaccine distribution is also not based on location or community size, the DHHS said.