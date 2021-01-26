Mayor pleased with COVID response, DHHS answers virus questions

PLATTSMOUTH – Mayor Paul Lambert seems pleased that local residents and those around Cass County are taking the COVID-19 threat seriously, especially in the wearing of masks.

“Citizens are cooperating,” he said on Tuesday. “They are taking this seriously and trying to do the right thing. I’m pleased with what they are doing.”

There’s good reason for taking the virus seriously as the county continues to be listed in the High risk range of catching the virus, according to the latest stats from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

As of Tuesday, there were 91 active cases in the county with the number of deaths still listed at 12, according to the department.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 11,525 tests taken with 1,972 confirmed cases.

In Sarpy County, there have been 91,869 tests taken with 17,443 of them coming back positive. There are currently 570 active cases with 86 deaths tied to the virus.

On its website, the department has listed some answers from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services about frequently-asked questions by Nebraska residents.