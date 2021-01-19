Mayor praises recent ice rescue training

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said the recent ice rescue training by local firefighters, done annually, is important.

“It’s great,” he said. “You hope that this training will never have to be used, but you have to keep it up.”

Plattsmouth Fire Chief Mike Wilson also agreed on the importance of this training.

“During the cold winter months, there is the possibility of having an ice rescue emergency out there with the amount of lakes and small ponds that we have in our responding area,” he said. “This could be anything from rescuing someone out ice fishing, someone out walking on the frozen water, to vehicles sliding off the roadway into the cold water.”

The departments that participated in this training on Jan. 11 were Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department and EMS staff, the Murray Volunteer Fire Department and the Cass County Emergency Management Agency.

“Some of the skills that we had practice on was the tossing out of a rescue rope to the victim in the water, as well as tying knots with the ropes, and putting on the ice rescue PPE, a modular suit completely waterproof,” Wilson said.