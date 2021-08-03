Mayor urges continued precautions as COVID cases increase

PAPILLION – The number of COVID-19 active cases in Cass County has increased recently.

As of Tuesday, there were 26 such cases, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, a number far higher than recent weeks.

The number of deaths in the county tied to the virus is 17, the same number as the previous week.

“COVID is on the upswing and that concerns me,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert. “People should take precautions even if they are vaccinated.”

According to the health department, 12,297 Cass County residents are now fully vaccinated, or roughly 47 percent of the total population.

The health department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its office in Papillion, plus special outreach clinics are happening in various other locations.

This includes Weeping Water High School, 204 W. O St., from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Vaccinations are currently available for residents ages 12 and up. Those ages 12 through 17 may receive Pfizer only, while those ages 18 and older may receive Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson

