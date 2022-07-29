McMains earns state award at horse show

GRAND ISLAND – A rural Plattsmouth teenager returned home with one of the top prizes in the state at the biggest horse show of the summer.

Marley McMains earned the state title in the hunter hack competition at the Fonner Park State 4-H Horse Exposition. McMains and her horse Smokin’ Triple D Bar captured the championship spot in an event that featured many of the top youth riders in Nebraska. Fonner Park and the University of Nebraska Extension Horse Department co-hosted the expo.

More than 350 students ages 10-18 took part in state horse contests July 9-13. Fonner Park representative Faye Zmek said they brought more than 600 horses to the Grand Island facility and were from 50 Nebraska counties.

Students could compete in divisions such as horse judging, hippology, halter conformation, trail class, showmanship, Western horsemanship, English and Western pleasure, hunter hack, Western and English dressage, working ranch horse, reining, ranch pleasure, ranch riding, Western riding, barrel racing and pole bending. They also took part in many educational clinics in each of these specialties.

McMains and her horse took part in the hunter hack contest. Riders in the event are required to maneuver their horses in a pattern that includes jumping two fences. Exhibitors must then guide their horses in walk, trot and canter movements in both directions in a show ring.

The American Quarter Horse Association reports that judges emphasize the type of mannerisms that both riders and horses show during their presentation. They evaluate the jumping style of horses, if animals maintain an even-keeled hunting pace and how the riders and horses appear while on the flat section of the ring.

The fence height in the hunter hack contest is between two and three feet. The fences can be set at increments of either 36, 48 or 60 feet apart, and horses must take three to five strides before jumping over the second obstacle.

McMains was the lone Cass County student to compete in the hunter hack event. Lancaster County students Emmi Dearmont, Kayla Isaacs and Paige Schepers finished second, third and fourth and earned purple ribbons. Other competitors came from Lancaster, Wayne, Sarpy and Saunders counties and received blue and white ribbons.

McMains attends school at Papillion-La Vista South and is a member of the Bridle & Saddle 4-H Club. She has earned a large number of ribbons and awards in horse shows at the Cass County Fair. Her honors have included the High Point Buckle Award for accumulating the top number of points in her age division.