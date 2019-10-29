OMAHA – A Plattsmouth native, Dr. Kelly Caverzagie, was recently honored during ceremonies by the University of Nebraska Medical Center Alumni Association.
Caverzagie, a Plattsmouth High School graduate and a 2001 graduate of the UNMC College of Medicine, received the Dedication to Student Excellence Award during an UNMC alumni reunion on Oct. 11 and 12 in Omaha.
He received this award for his overall commitment for advancing education for medical students, said Catherine Mello, alumni director.
“He oversaw the redevelopment of the entire medical school curriculum,” Mello said.
Caverzagie was nominated for this award by fellow alumni members, she added.
He is currently the associate dean for Educational Strategy at UNMC and the vice president of education for Nebraska Medicine.
As an internationally recognized leader in medical education, he has been invited to lead and participate in conferences with colleagues from around the globe, Mello said.
Caverzagie recently was elected to serve a four-year term on the American Medical Association's Council on Medical Education. He is also the former co-chair of the AMA’s Academic Physicians Caucus that advocates on issues impacting medical education and practice issues for academic physicians, medical students and trainees, according to Mello.
As a member of the Nebraska Medical Association, Caverzagie was elected to the AMA House of Delegates in 2017. He also serves on the board of the Metro Omaha Medical Society.
Caverzagie and his wife, Robyn, live in Omaha with their boys, Langdon, 14, and Mitchell,12.
“He is such an asset to the University of Nebraska Medical Center,” Mello said.