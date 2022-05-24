Memorial Day activities announced

PLATTSMOUTH – Come Monday, Cass County residents, like everyone in the country, will be asked to take time to pay homage to the men and women who gave their lives to protect the freedoms Americans enjoy.

There will be plenty of public ceremonies to do just that.

In Plattsmouth, the local chapters of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold the following ceremonies open to all:

8:45 a.m. – Presentation at the Memorial Wall, Cass County Courthouse.

9:15 a.m. – Presentation at Horning Cemetery.

9:45 a.m. – Flag raising at the G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic) section in Oak Hill Cemetery.

10 a.m. – Presentation at the V.F.W. section in Oak Hill Cemetery.

10:15 a.m. – Presentation at the American Legion section in Oak Hill Cemetery, followed by guest speaker Master Sergeant Dean Michael Aguon.

11 a.m. – Flag raising at the V.F.W. post in downtown Plattsmouth.

In Louisville, the following ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. in Riverview Cemetery:

* Reading of the names of Louisville area veterans who died in combat.

* The playing of TAPS.

* A firing squad in a salute to the fallen.

In Weeping Water, there will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, followed by a lunch at the American Legion hall with a free will donation.

In Elmwood, the Elmwood American Legion Post 247, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 247 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 247 will host the annual Elmwood Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. in Elmwood Cemetery. Retired Major Adam Trout of the U.S. Marine Corps will be the featured speaker.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.