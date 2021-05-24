Memorial Day events begin Friday in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – There will be numerous memorial and patriotic events in Plattsmouth this Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday at 3:30 p.m., the public is invited to a flag raising ceremony at the new flagpole installed at the east end of Main Street. An honor guard from Offutt Air Force Base will attend with music provided by local singer Terry Little.

Four Memorial Day events will be held on Monday.

“Each year on the last Monday in May (May 31, 2021), the men and women of the Plattsmouth area service organizations take the time to honor and mourn military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces,” said Plattsmouth American Legion spokesperson Larry Biedermann. “Last year, out of an abundance of caution, we limited our Memorial Day observances to presentations from our usual eight to one. This year we are having four presentations.”

The first will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Memorial Wall on the grounds of the Cass County Courthouse, Biedermann said. The second, at 9:00 a.m., will be a flag raising ceremony at the Grand Army of the Republic section of Oak Hill Cemetery.