Memories of the Hy-Vu on display at museum

PLATTSMOUTH – The late Josephine Crofton had a dream many years ago, her children said.

“Her dream was having a truck stop,” son Randy Hansen said.

“'It’s so real to me, we have to have it,’” daughter Sandy Latham recalling what her mother said. “She could see everything.”

Crofton’s dream would become a reality in October 1967 as the Hi-Vu Service and Café on Nebraska Highway 50 north of Weeping Water.

“Everything was built by family and friends,” Randy said.

At that time, it was the only business on that highway between Weeping Water and Springfield, son Eldon Hansen added.

It was a place where local folks and travelers could enjoy a good meal and get full-service treatment when buying gas – inexpensive gas, believe it or not.

“We pumped gas for 25 cents a gallon,” Randy said. “And, we cleaned the windshield and checked the oil.”

Eldon said, “Trucks would be lined up into the highway.”

Everything on the restaurant’s menu was homemade and it was a popular destination.

The Saturday night special of prime rib brought patrons from Lincoln and Omaha. The Friday night staple of catfish and carp came from the Plattsmouth Fish Market.

“On football and basketball game nights, it was standing-room only,” Randy said. “Even the school buses stopped.”

He also recalled how one farmer expressed concern when the price of a cup of coffee increased.

“He told my mother, ‘You know you’re feeding the fire of inflation.’”

The price increase went from 20 cents to a quarter, Randy said.

Robert and Josephine “JoAnn” Hansen, along with relatives, started the business, but later the Hansens would buy the entire business.

Then in 1977, their mother and her second husband, Richard Crofton, purchased it from their father.

“We employed a lot of the local community,” Randy said.

The business was sold in 1991, though Crofton would later manage the restaurant under new ownership.

She died this past January.

Last Saturday, the three children came to the Cass County Historical Society Museum in downtown Plattsmouth with items from that business to be on display for a time.

This included a large photo from an airplane of the truck stop in 1977. Menus from the restaurant will also be displayed.

“She loved Hi-Vu and it was her dream come true,” Sandy said. “The customers and her help loved her back.”

