Men to return to jail for court hearings

PLATTSMOUTH – Two men will return to Cass County for criminal court proceedings after doctors were able to restore their mental competency at a health center.

Council Bluffs resident Jacob R. Rasmussen, 27, and Belden resident James T. Wagner, 31, took part in separate status hearings in Cass County District Court. They appeared via webcam from the Lincoln Regional Center on Monday morning.

Defense attorney Julie Bear represented both clients at the hearings. She presented medical reports to the court that showed both Rasmussen and Wagner were now competent to stand trial. Doctors confirmed the competency of both men had been restored during their time at the Lincoln Regional Center.

Authorities arrested Rasmussen on July 6, 2020, in the 2900 block of Plattevale Drive near Mahoney State Park. They learned Rasmussen had allegedly been chasing a female victim around the property with a screwdriver while he was naked. Another man eventually cornered him and kept him there until Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived.

Rasmussen pled not guilty to four felony charges on Aug. 17. The state is charging him with one Class II felony count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He is also facing a Class IIA felony count of burglary and two Class IIIA felony charges of terroristic threats.