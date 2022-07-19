Merry Christmas! Special downtown event Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – Santa is coming to town!

So is the Grinch!

No, they haven’t gotten the seasons mixed up. They really will be in downtown Plattsmouth on Saturday during the first-ever Christmas in July event, sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.

“I just think it’s a great event to put on in the middle of the year to have fun,” said Misty Stine, HDPA president.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 14 different businesses participating, she said.

“Each shop will have different promotions, different specials, different activities,” Stine said.

And, Santa Claus and the Grinch will be walking about – in appropriate summer clothing – throughout the day welcoming everyone.

What’s more, there will be plenty of family-related activities in the Entertainment Plaza at Fourth and Main streets throughout the day, also.

These activities include face painting, games, a water feature, frozen hot chocolate and more, Stine said.

The owners of Main Street Jewelers came up with this idea, which was then approved by the HDPA board, Stine said.

Nearly 1,000 people have contacted the HDPA expressing interest in coming, she said.

“I think it will be a well-attended event,” Stine said.

The participating businesses are:

Shallow River Emporium, Wilkerson Art Works, Herban Coffee and Blooms, Cottage Refunk, DC’s Waterhole, Main Street Jewelers, Plattsmouth Nutrition, River House Cafe, Mom’s Cafe, Quirky Candies/Riot Creations, Four 30 Salon plus Boutique, DreamWorks Tattoo, Good Life Grooming and Jean Marie Boutique.

“I think it will be a lot of fun,” Stine said.