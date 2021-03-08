Meth, gun found in car, two Iowa people arrested

PLATTSMOUTH – Two people from Council Bluffs, Iowa, were arrested over the weekend on felony drug charges that began when officers responded to a shoplifting call at a local convenience store.
Over 14 grams of crystal meth, along with a gun and other items, were found when their vehicle was pulled over north of Plattsmouth shortly after they left the store early Saturday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
Richard Davis and Breanne Richards, both 24 and from Council Bluffs, were booked into Cass County Jail following their arrest on U.S. Highway 75 and Bay Road.
Davis was charged with being a fugitive from justice/bench warrant, driving under suspension and possession with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $6,000.
Richards was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not yet set as of Monday.
Both remained in the jail as of Monday.
A third individual, Mitchell Waller, 29, also from Iowa, exact hometown unavailable, was cited for theft and misdemeanor drug charges, and released.
According to the Plattsmouth Police Department, officers were called to the Casey’s Convenience Store on Hwy. 75 and Oak Hill Road shortly after midnight Saturday morning on a report of suspicious shoplifting by several people.
Upon arrival, officers learned that those people had just left in a blue Jeep Liberty heading north on that highway. Deputies were immediately notified and quickly pulled them over at Bay Road. Deputies learned that there were fictitious plates on the vehicle and that the driver, Davis, was suspended from driving, as well as having an active warrant on him.
After the occupants got out of the vehicle, a search was made and the meth was found in several baggies, along with drug paraphernalia. The gun, exact type unavailable, was found in the back. Items taken from the store were also found. Waller admitted to those thefts, the department said.