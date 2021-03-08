Meth, gun found in car, two Iowa people arrested

PLATTSMOUTH – Two people from Council Bluffs, Iowa, were arrested over the weekend on felony drug charges that began when officers responded to a shoplifting call at a local convenience store.

Over 14 grams of crystal meth, along with a gun and other items, were found when their vehicle was pulled over north of Plattsmouth shortly after they left the store early Saturday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Richard Davis and Breanne Richards, both 24 and from Council Bluffs, were booked into Cass County Jail following their arrest on U.S. Highway 75 and Bay Road.

Davis was charged with being a fugitive from justice/bench warrant, driving under suspension and possession with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $6,000.

Richards was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not yet set as of Monday.

Both remained in the jail as of Monday.

A third individual, Mitchell Waller, 29, also from Iowa, exact hometown unavailable, was cited for theft and misdemeanor drug charges, and released.