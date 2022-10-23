Middle school students named to All-State Chorus

LINCOLN – Middle school students from Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will join more than 200 singers from across the state next month for All-State activities.

Choir directors from both Cass County schools released information about the 2022 All-State Middle Level Chorus. Mindy Graff said five Elmwood-Murdock students will take part in the event, and Kim Hammer said three Weeping Water students will join the chorus.

Gail Carpenter-Johnson, director of middle level/junior high activities for the Nebraska Music Education Association, said 215 students will take part in the All-State Middle Level Chorus. NMEA members offer the chorus as a way for middle school students to be recognized for their talents and gain experience on a statewide stage.

Elmwood-Murdock seventh-grade student Ziva Arent and eighth-grade students Dylan Bornemeier, Brody Marsh, Austin Wagner and Carson Towle were selected to participate. Tristan Baxter, Brooke Baier and Kaelyn Herrick will represent Weeping Water at All-State activities.

Guest conductor for the group will be Maria A. Ellis. She is director of The Sheldon’s City of Music All-Star Chorus and choral instructor at Sumner High School in St. Louis, Mo. She has served as the arts and administrative fellow for the St. Louis Symphony and is an active member of the American Choral Directors Association.

Students in grades 6-8 will rehearse on Wednesday, Nov. 16, on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. A public concert will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts.

Students will present five songs at the concert. They include “Sing to Me” by Laura Farnell, “The Trout (Die Forelle)” by Franz Schubert, “Nine Hundred Miles” by Philip Silvey, “Sisi Ni Moja” by Jacob Narverud and “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers and Skip Scarborough.

The All-State Middle Level Chorus will take place during the NMEA’s annual conference. Music instructors and students from throughout Nebraska will participate in activities Nov. 16-18 in Lincoln.