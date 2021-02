LOUISVILLE – A former Cass County commissioner is reaching a milestone on Friday as Paul McManis of Louisville is celebrating his 90th birthday.

McManis is an Army veteran who was at the 1950 Inchon invasion in Korea. He is also a 51-year member of the Masonic Order, Scottish Rite and the North American Shrine and retired from US West. McManis also ran a successful antique business for 30 years in Louisville.