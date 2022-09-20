 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mill levy lowered in new city budget

2022 City of Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert praised the 2023 city operating budget that the City Council approved Monday evening.

“It’s a good budget,” he said. “We’re getting what we need for services, but stretching the taxpayer dollar as far as we can. I’m proud of our department heads from the city administrator on down for the work they’ve done.”

The council unanimously approved a budget that projects total expenses of $10,231,631.

It’s several million higher than last year because of money from a state no-interest loan to pay for recovery projects from the 2019 flood, according to Lambert.

That loan will be paid back when the city receives money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We’re in the process of getting money from FEMA,” Lambert said. “A lot of that (expense amount) is going to be covered by FEMA.”

The projected 2023 expenses by city departments are:

Public Works – 43 percent of total budget

Police Department – 18 percent

General Administration – 14 percent

Emergency Medical – 11 percent

Recreation/Senior Center – 9 percent

Library – 4 percent

Fire Department – 1 percent

The budget also calls for the lowering of the mill levy.

According to Lambert, the new budget calls for a mill levy of .406160 per $100 of valuation. Last year’s approved budget called for a mill levy of .449715.

“The mill levy is dropping,” Lambert said.

This new budget takes hold on October 1, the start of the 2023 fiscal year.

“I think our department heads have done a tremendous job,” Lambert said.

