MURDOCK – Morgan Mills has been one of Elmwood-Murdock’s brightest stars in academics, activities and community endeavors during her high school career.
She was able to let her enthusiasm and work ethic shine on a state level this past school year with a prestigious job.
Mills served as state secretary for the Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America program in 2018-19. Mills journeyed to places across the United States for her role throughout her senior year. She said it was exciting to represent both the Elmwood-Murdock community and the entire Nebraska FBLA organization at events.
“Serving as State Secretary for Nebraska FBLA has been my greatest accomplishment so far,” Mills said. “I was able to not only help in the planning and execution of the state goals and activities, but also meet new people, travel within the state and nation and achieve some of my personal goals in growing my leadership skills.”
Mills was one of six students who were elected to positions on the Nebraska FBLA State Officer Board. Alek Timm of Arlington High School was state president, Drake Vorderstrasse of Adams Central High School was state vice president and Mills was state secretary. Kirk Rangel of Arlington was state secretary, Olivia Sis of Dundy County-Stratton High School was state reporter and Bryan Zutavern of Sandhills High School was state parliamentarian.
Mills said her state officer experience consumed a large portion of her schedule throughout the year. In addition to attending regular state meetings, she also traveled to cities such as Baltimore, Chicago, Omaha and Kearney for her role.
“Serving on the state officer team had to be a priority of mine, and it caused me to devote a lot of time to it,” Mills said. “I missed some school for meetings and conferences. I spent time writing articles for The Pledge, our statewide newsletter that releases three issues each year.
“Conference activities such as the National Leadership Conference in Baltimore, Fall Leadership Conferences in Omaha and Kearney, National Fall Leadership Conference in Chicago and State Leadership Conference in Omaha were the largest and most time consuming.”
Mills was in charge of planning and presenting workshops with her fellow state officers at the Fall Leadership Conferences, and she organized one of the state’s FBLA ribbon projects. She also spoke at area chapter meetings and talked with fellow Elmwood-Murdock members about upcoming events. She did all this while preparing several of her own FBLA projects for the State Leadership Conference.
“I had a very busy, overwhelming year, but I wouldn’t have traded it for anything else,” Mills said.
Mills ran for the state secretary spot at the Nebraska convention in May 2018. She used the phrase “Mills Has the Skills” as her campaign slogan. She delivered a two-minute speech in front of hundreds of students at the conference’s opening session, and she also answered questions at a formal caucus. A majority of Nebraska chapter members cast their votes for her at the conclusion of the convention.
Mills said Elmwood-Murdock’s long tradition of success at FBLA events gave her confidence to be a state secretary candidate. The school has had many state and national champions in a range of business-themed contests.
“Elmwood-Murdock has prided itself on its chapter’s successes for many years,” Mills said. “I don’t think I would have ever run for state office if it weren’t for the support of my advisers, fellow chapter members and school. I was honored to represent my school.”
Mills has participated in FBLA for four years and was president of Elmwood-Murdock’s FBLA chapter in 2018-19. She earned a trip to this summer’s national convention with a second-place prize in the Community Service Project contest at state. She also finished seventh in the Publication Design contest, captured an All-State Quality Member Award and was selected for a State Who’s Who Award.
Mills has generated many academic honors at local, conference and state levels. She has participated in SkillsUSA, Student Council, golf, basketball, track and field and 4-H during her Elmwood-Murdock career.
Mills said one of her favorite memories of her state secretary experience was her trip to the National Fall Leadership Conference (NFLC) in Chicago. She had never been to a NFLC before and she had to travel to Illinois with students she did not know. She said the friendly nature of everyone on the bus led to a bright experience at the event.
“Crete FBLA and Tri County FBLA welcomed me and helped me have a successful conference,” Mills said. “On the long bus ride to and from Chicago, I made friends that I still stay in touch with. The conference was extremely beneficial and I am so grateful for the opportunity I had to attend.”