Minor boundary changes for county board announced

PLATTSMOUTH – There have been some minor district boundary changes involving the Cass County Board of Commissioners.

According to Nebraska state law, political subdivisions must be reviewed and updated every 10 years with the goal of having populations equal, or as close as possible, in each representative area on a governing body.

The board set a target population of 5,320 for each of its five representative districts. The county’s population, according to the 2020 census, is 26,598.

One change is occurring in Plattsmouth’s Third Ward, First Precinct in the southern section of the city. What was entirely District 2 on the county board will now have a portion of that area moving to District 1, according to the Cass County Election Office.

What’s more, a small area of 114th Street outside of Cedar Creek will move from District 4 to District 2, the office said.

The commissioners approved these changes at its meeting on Tuesday.

Residents impacted by these changes will receive a postcard in the mail stating these changes, the office said.

Meanwhile, concerning Plattsmouth, little change will occur on its population makeup in its four wards.

The 2020 census showed a 1 percent population increase for the city, according to City Administrator Emily Bausch. The only change coming is the annexation of the Missouri riverfront camping area involving two homes.

The ideal ward population is 1,636, according to Bausch.

In a new ordinance for 2022:

Ward 1 will have a population of 1,627, a change of just minus 0.6 percent.

Ward 2 will have 1,636 , right on target.

Ward 3 will have 1,663, a change of minus 1.7 percent.

Ward 4 will have 1,618, a change of minus 1.1 percent.

“There are no significant changes,” Bausch said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.