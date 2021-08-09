Minors cited for alcohol at party

UNION – Informed by an anonymous source, Cass County sheriff’s deputies on Friday evening broke up a party in which minors were consuming alcohol.

According to Sheriff William C. Brueggemann, at around 11 p.m. deputies responded to 136 W. Main St. in Union after the source said there was a minor in possession party going on.

Deputies located what appeared to be a party in a second-story apartment and made contact with the resident, Jacob Schaulis, 20.

Many of the guests were found to be under 21 years of age, the sheriff said, and all were checked for age and consumption of alcohol. Schaulis was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 10 others were issued MIP citations and released to parents at the scene.

