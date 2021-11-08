 Skip to main content
Missing man found after hours-long search

PLATTSMOUTH - It took nearly four hours on Sunday for various agencies to find a 61-year-old Lake WaConDa man, who was last seen at 10 p.m. the previous evening.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the man’s wife called authorities at approximately 2:16 p.m. on Sunday to report him missing.

Six agencies – Nebraska State Patrol, Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Cass County Emergency Management, and fire/rescue personnel from Plattsmouth, Murray and Nehawka – were involved in the search, according to the sheriff’s department.

The man was found shortly after 6 p.m. He was taken to the Bellevue Medical Center for observation, the sheriff’s department said.

