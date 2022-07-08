Mississippi man arrested on numerous charges Thursday

PLATTSMOUTH – A 31-year-old Mississippi man was arrested Thursday evening after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit along U.S. Highway 75 in Plattsmouth.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 10:58 p.m. one of his deputies, who was at the stop light at Old Highway 34 and Hwy. 75, observed an eastbound vehicle on Nebraska Highway 66 approach the intersection and then proceed through the red light.

The deputy attempted to stop the 2008 Dodge Ram, but it accelerated rapidly away, the sheriff said.

The deputy initiated a pursuit northbound on Hwy. 75, reaching speeds of 75 mph through a construction area, the sheriff said.

The truck eventually pulled into the Casey's convenience store on Bestmann Drive.

The deputy, with the assistance of the Plattsmouth Police Department, took the driver into custody. A large knife was later found concealed in the vehicle. The driver, identified as Cameron C. Clemts of Petal, Miss., was charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and numerous traffic charges, the sheriff said.

No injuries or damages were reported.

Clemts was later released from the Cass County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond.