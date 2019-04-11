PLATTSMOUTH – The Nebraska Extension Office in Cass County now has moisture meters available for homeowners to borrow to monitor their structures for moisture levels prior to rebuilding from the recent flood.
According to the office, the moisture level of structures cannot be determined simply by appearance or time spent drying.
A calibrated moisture meter is recommended to measure the moisture content of flooded materials.
To borrow a meter, visit the county’s Extension Office at 8400 144th Street, Ste. 100 in Weeping Water.
For more information, call the office at 402-267-2205 or email at cass-county@unl.edu.