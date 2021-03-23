Mom's Cafe owners celebrate special anniversary

PLATTSMOUTH – When people enter Mom’s Café in downtown Plattsmouth, they immediately notice the old advertising signs on the walls, the model cars in the display case, as well as hearing Golden Oldies from the 50s and early 60s from the sound system.
For co-owners Mary and Ross Harrison, a lot of things have happened since they purchased the business at 422 Main St., though it doesn’t seem that long ago.
“Thirty years have gone by in a blink,” Mary said.
The grand opening of their business occurred on April 1, 1991, and as the 30th anniversary approaches, they recently reflected on challenges unforeseen and the public’s unwavering loyalty through thick and thin.
“We’ve seen a lot of things go on in 30 years, but we always had support,” she said.
It began one day in February 1991 when Mary and her daughter ate at the counter when the restaurant, known as Mom’s Café, was under previous ownership. A week later, Mary saw a ‘For Sale’ sign in the window, inquired about it, and eventually she and Ross purchased the business and building.
The main reason, according to Mary, was that she had long commuted every day from her home in Beaver Lake to the Mutual of Omaha headquarters where she was the company’s private firm food service manager.
“Back then, we didn’t have the interstate from here into Omaha,” she said.
Mary had an idea of renaming the restaurant, but that didn’t last.
“The customers said, ‘You can call it anything you want, but it will always be Mom’s Café,’” she said. “Everyone knew it as Mom’s Café so we kept it that way.”
One thing she did change was the interior décor from a fish/wildlife emphasis to a collection of “old signs,” a reference to what customers today call them.
By the way, that building looks a lot different, compared to many, many years ago, Mary said.
“The middle room was a barber shop and the far dining room (to the west) was a church.”
The only dining area was where the counters are now located by the main entry.
Not long after their opening, a flood caused major disruption for vehicle and pedestrian traffic downtown.
“Cars were floating down Main Street,” Ross said.
The city’s downtown Streetscape project, lasting 18 months, again created inconvenience for their customers, though it didn’t stop them.
“People still came here,” Mary said. “Our customers still supported us.”
Then, there was the fire at Albo’s Bar across the street in January 2014.
“The street closed down again, but the customers still supported us,” Mary said.
Of course, the 2019 flood and last year’s COVID-19 shutdown were major challenges, but the Harrisons with the help of their customers and employees have overcome them.
“I feel fortunate,” Mary said.
The Harrisons enjoy a loyal legion of local customers, but also many from Omaha, Blair, and from Iowa communities like Glenwood and Council Bluffs to name just a few.
“They love the food and enjoy the décor,” Mary said, adding that chicken fried steak and roast beef are big favorites.
There isn’t any secret in running a small business successfully for three decades, she added.
“You achieve it through hard work and loyal employees. I couldn’t have done this without my employees and the support of Ross.”
Among her staff are Kim Phelps, who has been there almost from the start, and Kathy Sutton, a 29-year employee.
In honor of their 30th anniversary, the Harrisons will be serving free cakes on Friday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., or when the cakes are all eaten.