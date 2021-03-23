Mom's Cafe owners celebrate special anniversary

PLATTSMOUTH – When people enter Mom’s Café in downtown Plattsmouth, they immediately notice the old advertising signs on the walls, the model cars in the display case, as well as hearing Golden Oldies from the 50s and early 60s from the sound system.

For co-owners Mary and Ross Harrison, a lot of things have happened since they purchased the business at 422 Main St., though it doesn’t seem that long ago.

“Thirty years have gone by in a blink,” Mary said.

The grand opening of their business occurred on April 1, 1991, and as the 30th anniversary approaches, they recently reflected on challenges unforeseen and the public’s unwavering loyalty through thick and thin.

“We’ve seen a lot of things go on in 30 years, but we always had support,” she said.

It began one day in February 1991 when Mary and her daughter ate at the counter when the restaurant, known as Mom’s Café, was under previous ownership. A week later, Mary saw a ‘For Sale’ sign in the window, inquired about it, and eventually she and Ross purchased the business and building.