PLATTSMOUTH – A Monday afternoon accident caused the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 to be shut down for a short period of time during the evening rush hour.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue and Murray Rescue responded to the intersection of Hwy. 75 and Wiles Road for a two-vehicle injury accident shortly after 5:30 p.m.
An investigation determined that a Dodge pickup, driven by Brian Rader, 42 of Plattsmouth, was stopped in the southbound lane of Hwy. 75, waiting to make a left-hand turn onto East Wiles Road, when he was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Impala, driven by Norma N. Balquier Acosta, 26, of Omaha.
Both drivers were checked at the scene and neither required transport, according to Brueggemann. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.
Balquier Acosta was issued a citation for following too close and not having an operator’s license.
The southbound lane of Hwy 75 was reopened once the vehicles were removed from the intersection.