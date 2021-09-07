Monday crash kills Bennington man

GREENWOOD – A Bennington man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 80 near Greenwood on Monday morning.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Chaz Clark.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, various agencies, including deputies from his department, responded to the accident on I-80 at approximately mile marker 422.6 at around 8:20 a.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle, a 2005 Honda Accent, was traveling east on the interstate when it left the roadway into the center median. The vehicle then jumped a creek and rolled over, according to Brueggemann. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Clark, was declared deceased at the scene, the sheriff said.

Speed is believed to be a factor and seatbelts were not in use, he said. The accident is being reconstructed by Nebraska State Patrol.

Besides the deputies and the patrol, rescue personnel from Greenwood and Ashland also responded, as did Cass County Emergency Management, Brueggemann said.

