Monday rollover injures one, driver arrested

UNION – One person was hospitalized and another arrested from a one-vehicle rollover early Monday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 12:13 a.m. deputies from his department, along with Murray and Nehawka fire/rescue, responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident in the area of Wa Con Da Road and 30th Avenue.

According to the sheriff, a 2012 Jeep Patriot Latitude with Nebraska license plates was being driven by 23-year-old Ella R. Garrett with Adrian Casanova and Danielle Wellendorf, both 24, in the passenger seats.

Garrett was traveling east on Wa Con Da and drove off the road in the area of 30th Avenue, Brueggemann said.

Wellendorf was transported to a hospital and Garrett was arrested for driving under the influence. She was released from jail after posting a $2,500 bond, 10 percent.

