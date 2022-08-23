Moore happy with new election office setup

PLATTSMOUTH – Business as usual.

That will continue in the Cass County Election Office as the position of election commissioner is moving to the county clerk’s office.

“There will be no changes,” said Gerri Draper, county clerk.

Draper takes over as commissioner from Linn Moore, who becomes election coordinator.

That’s fine with Moore.

“I’m very happy,” she said. “She (Draper) has our full support.”

The move of election commissioner over to the clerk’s office was approved by the county’s Board of Commissioners at its last meeting.

“The operation will stay the same, it’s just a different election commissioner,” Chairman Dan Henry said following the vote.

Moore said the new setup will relieve her of management duties that took time away from other things she needed to do to help the public with their election matters.

“We have too much going on here,” Moore said.

The election office, where people have long gone for election-related matters, will remain at 201 Main Street in Plattsmouth.

“It’s still business as usual,” Moore said. “I’m very happy.”