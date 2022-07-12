More events this year at Dynamite Pete Days in Louisville

LOUISVILLE – Get ready Louisville – and everyone else.

It’s going to be a blast during the second annual Dynamite Pete Days with added events stretching over three days, July 22-24.

“It will be a full weekend,” said Dan Witte, spokesman.

The event kicks off on Friday, July 22, with a new event, the Louisville High School Athletic Booster Club – Alumni Golf Tournament with the proceeds supporting athletics at the high school and middle school. It will be played at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Eagle.

Activities on Saturday, July 23, start early with the “Hill No” 5K (ages 13 and older) and one mile kids (12 and under) walk/run starting at the roundabout on West Third Street by the school. Packet pickup starts at 7:30 a.m. with the 5K beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the kids event at 9.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in both events. Proceeds will benefit the Louisville Area Foundation and the Louisville Public Schools Foundation.

There will be an all-day scholastic book fair at the Louisville Public Library, a dunk tank on the high school parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with proceeds benefiting the Wally J Foundation, and a three-on-three basketball tournament beginning at 10 a.m. on the Louisville Public Schools outdoor playground. (In case of bad weather, the tournament will be moved indoors). Proceeds will benefit the high school’s boys and girls basketball teams.

Other events on that day are:

* Louisville Volunteer Fire Department water fight tournament at 11:30 a.m.

* Frog jumping contest at 2 p.m. on the sports courts in City Park. (Registration starts at 1 p.m.)

* Booming Boutique Bash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Main Street boutiques shops.

That evening, the attention will be on Main Street between Second and Third streets.

* A kids carnival will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Kids 12 and under will eat free.

* A beer garden will be held from 5 to midnight with the band “Lemon Fresh Day” performing from 9 to midnight.

* Food trucks will also be on hand from 5 to 9 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person, $20 for family up to five members with $5 for each additional member.

That Sunday starts off at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the fire station and a biscuits and gravy breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall.

Other events that day include:

* Scholastic book fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library.

* Bake sale from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Pinnacle Bank parking lot.

* Craft fair and jail/bail fundraiser in the city park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* Booming Boutique Bash from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Main Street boutique shops.

* Water curtain event at 1 p.m. at the fire station with free admission.

* 18th Annual “Hot Sunday in July” car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street. Vehicle registration opens at 9 a.m. Entry fee is not required.

This event is overseen by the Louisville Area Foundation and the Louisville Public Schools Foundation with many businesses helping out as sponsors, Witte said.

The two foundations started the event last year because of their mutual interest in creating an event that would not only bring residents and visitors to the community, but also raise funds for various projects and scholarships, he said.

“It also provides an opportunity for others to raise funds for themselves,” Witte said.

The event is named after Levi Everett, a.k.a. Dynamite Pete, who lived a long time ago in the area.

According to information provided by the event organizers, Dynamite Pete was a slight man known for his long hair and beard. He most often wore overalls and was not a fan of shoes or shirts.

Pete worked in the nearby quarry carrying dynamite in and placing it for blasting the rocks. He lived in a shack built at the entrance of a cave along the Pawnee Creek.

“He has always been a local folklore type of guy,” Witte said.