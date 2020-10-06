More exposure to college is goal of Conestoga school

CONESTOGA – Greater exposure to higher education is the goal Conestoga Junior/Senior High School hopes to achieve for its students with the help of a new grant.

The Cass County school was among 24 Nebraska high schools recently selected to receive a College Access Grant from the Lincoln-based EducationQuest Foundation.

The school will receive $5,000 a year for four years to develop or enhance programs designed to increase the number of students who pursue education beyond high school.

“We’re excited to receive this grant which will help expand our college access experience to our students, and hopefully add on future programs,” said Laurel Kreifels, high school guidance counselor.

Among the goals would be taking the entire sophomore class on trips to college campuses. Currently, mostly seniors and juniors make such arrangements on their own or through individual classes, according to Kreifels.

“The goal is to get all kids to campuses sooner,” she said.

That way, the students should feel more comfortable and more familiar with the schools they may visit later, Kreifels said.