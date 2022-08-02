More Plattsmouth street repairs coming

PLATTSMOUTH – Street repairs in Plattsmouth continue to move along.

The City Council on Monday evening gave the go-ahead to seek bids for repairs on four streets, all of them in the city’s one- and six-year street improvement plan.

The repairs would involve the removal and replacement of deteriorated concrete pavement/curbing at various locations on these streets, said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

The targeted streets and where repairs will be made are Avenue A from Third to Fourth streets, First Avenue at various locations, James Street from Debra to Scott streets, and Scott Street from Eighth Avenue to Debra Street.

The estimated repair cost for these projects is $250,000, Perry said. Next Monday is the bid opening date with the awarding of the recommended bid at the Aug. 15 council meeting.

The projected start date will be in late August with all work completed by the end of October, Perry said.

“We’ve accomplished a lot of projects in the last three or four years,” Perry said.

“The need is there,” Mayor Paul Lambert said.

Meanwhile, saving taxpayer dollars can come in many ways for a city. That includes basic, everyday equipment like copy machines.

The city has leased copy machines for many years. The most recent lease and service agreement with a private firm included five machines at a monthly lease payment of $788.

That agreement expired on June 20.

The council on Monday evening approved a new lease and service agreement with the firm, Access Solutions, for seven new machines at a monthly payment of $611.

“We’re getting two more machines and paying less,” Lambert said.

He praised numerous city employees, including City Administrator Emily Bausch, for doing a lot of research in finding the right bid for saving taxpayer money.

In other action, the council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance to allow for a new housing subdivision near U.S. Highway 75 and Clubview Drive.

The council’s action changes the zoning on the land from rural residential/mixed use district to agriculture.

According to Lambert, the proposed subdivision would allow for six homes, each on a 10-acre plot.

It was also announced at the meeting that the city, because of the current heat and dry weather, is cutting back on irrigating city property, including parks, for the time being.

“We are in the middle of a drought and so we made the decision not to irrigate when possible,” Bausch said.

She added that the city’s water plant is doing “okay” for supplying water to the community at the present time, though it’s being monitored daily for any changes.

Residents are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water if at all possible, Lambert said.