More positive COVID-19 cases in July than previous months, official said

PAPILLION – Though Cass County remains in just the moderate risk range for contracting COVID-19, the number of positive cases has increased more in July than in the past, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

“In the last month, we’ve seen more cases in Cass County than all the months up to this point,” said Jenny Steventon, assistant health director.

As of noon Tuesday, the total number of residents who have been tested for the virus rose to 3,374 with 134 of them testing positive, according to the department’s figures. The majority of these cases, 71 to be exact, have come from close contacts, the figures showed. There have been 86 recoveries with the death total remaining at two.

More contact with others through outdoor activities is a reason for the jump, according to Steventon.

“As more people leave the home, they’re more likely to get the virus because of exposure to more people,” she said.

Meanwhile, there has been an additional death from the virus in Sarpy County, according to the department.

It was a woman in her 80s who also suffered from underlying health conditions, the department said.