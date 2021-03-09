More than $100,000 raised for those struggling with light/heat bills

OMAHA – The goal: to raise at least $100,000.

The purpose: to help area households struggling with utility bills since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The result: approximately $103,000 raised at last Saturday’s annual Heat the Streets Run and Walk for Warmth, sponsored jointly by the Metropolitan Utilities District and the Omaha Public Power District, which services much of Cass County.

“That was great,” said Jodi Baker, O.P.P.D. spokeswoman. “People were very generous and many went above and beyond the cost of entry.”

This year’s event was held virtually because of virus concerns, yet there were more than 500 who participated, either by walking or running virtually, or through sponsorships or just donating to the cause, Baker said.

Last year’s goal was $90,000, she said, but need for utility assistance spiked this year because of COVID-19.

In fact, both utilities have seen a 38 percent increase in the number of their customers requesting assistance with their bills, Baker said. That includes many households who never before needed this help, she added.

“We set our goal higher this year and we beat it,” Baker said. “That’s really great.”