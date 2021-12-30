More than 30,000 diapers collected for needy mothers

OMAHA – Thousands of area babies are benefiting from an annual diaper drive that’s gaining momentum every year.

Sponsored by Makovicka Physical Therapy, tens of thousands of this important clothing item have been donated for needy mothers during the holiday season since 2019. Each year, more and more are donated, said Katy Hackworth, the company’s communications and outreach specialist.

“The first year was a very respectable 13,877 diapers collected and delivered, and in the second year, the expectations were exceeded with a collection of 31,104,” Hackworth said. “In 2021, a whopping 34,419 diapers were collected and delivered to the respective organizations, exceeding the goal of 30,000.”

The 13 Makovicka Physical Therapy clinics in Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties collect the donated diapers for the Lydia House, part of the Open-Door Mission, and needy mothers through homeless prevention programs, she said.

“Fifty percent of women and children at the Lydia House are victims of domestic violence,” Hackworth said.

According to the Diaper Bank network, children in low-income families are at the most significant risk of suffering the ill effects of diaper need because many families can’t afford diapers, she said.

“Makovicka Physical Therapy looks forward to carrying on the tradition in the upcoming years by supporting the Lydia House with their annual diaper drive,” Hackworth said.

