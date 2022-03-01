More than $45,000 awarded to promote county events

PLATTSMOUTH - There are a lot of events in Cass County this year and grants were approved by the county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday to help promote them.

Grants totaling $45,229.75 were awarded to 21 different nonprofit organizations by the Cass County Tourism Visitor’s Advisory Committee.

This grant program is designed to promote tourism in the county by providing funding to tourism-related nonprofit organizations.

“The grants help pay for marketing to help put on events and promote the county,” said Cindy Cruse, executive director of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce, which received a $2,500 marketing grant.

The following is a listing of the 2022 marketing grant award winners that were officially approved by the county board on Tuesday:

American Legion Post 247 - 2022 event marketing $1,123.50

B.U.I.L.D – Last Hot Sunday in July event $1,998.75

Bess Streeter Aldrich - 2022 event marketing $2,500.00

Cass County Ag. Society - 2022 Cass County Fair $2,500.00

Cattlemen's Ball - 2022 event marketing $2,500.00

Eagle Vision - Eagle Fun Day event $2,500.00

EMMA – Elmwood - Holiday Extravaganza event $2,475.00

EMMA – Murdock - 4th of July Celebration $2,475.00

Friends of Lewis & Clark Bicentennial - 2022 marketing $2,500.00

Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association - 2022 event marketing $2,500.00

Lofte Theatre - 2022 marketing $2,500.00

Murray Freedom Festival - 4th of July event $750.00

Nebraska Trails Foundation - 2022 event marketing $2,500.00

Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries - summer camp guides $2,500.00

Platte River State Park - 40th Anniversary Celebration $1,500.00

Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce - 2022 event marketing $2,500.00

Plattsmouth Conservancy - 2022 event marketing $750.00

Revitalization Association of Weeping Water - 2022 event marketing $2,500.00

Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum - 2022 marketing $2,500.00

Village of Manley - Pillage the Village event $1,657.50

Weeping Water Historical Society - 2022 advertising $2,500.00

Total $45,229.75.

