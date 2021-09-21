More than 450 take part in the return of Cruizin' Main

PLATTSMOUTH – Let the good times roll.
At least 450 car owners, and probably more, showed up at last Friday’s Cruizin’ Main car show, much to the delight of Cindy Cruse of the local Chamber of Commerce following unforeseen issues in the past.
“It was a real good turnout,” said Cruse, the chamber’s executive director, who said she’d have been happy with 300 cars. “The streets were full.”
This was the first such event in two years with the 2020 car show canceled because of COVID-19. The 2019 show, and that of the previous year, were hampered by bad weather that kept crowds down.
This year’s event was moved to an earlier date to avoid unpredictable October weather, plus it came on the same weekend of a big car show in Nebraska City.
Therefore, it was like a “2 for 1” weekend for many, according to Cruse.
“People got an opportunity to have a busy weekend,” she said.
Cruse estimated the event attracted between 3,000 and 4,000 visitors, which was great news for the vendors who set up shop, as well as the local businesses.
“Everybody seemed busy and that was great.”
Those who showed off their wheels came from all over, including some from Georgia, according to Cruse.
They also came from all walks of life.
Fr. Val Bartek, associate pastor of Plattsmouth’s Church of the Holy Spirit, showed off his rare Studebaker.
“This is my hobby and relaxation,” he said.
His brother, Manny, came up from Lincoln with his late ‘50s Skyliner Ford convertible of which only 10,000 or so might still exist, he said.
“I’ve had the convertible about 10 years. It was a museum piece in Iowa,” Manny said. “I rebuilt the engine, put in new wiring. I like to work with my hands.”
Manny was formerly in law enforcement.
“It’s 180 degrees difference from what my career was. It’s therapeutic,” he said of working on cars.
Some of the owners were veterans of the show, while others were enjoying their first-time experiences.
Among the latter was David Wright of Omaha, who brought his yellow 1973 Cuda that he purchased from a man in Cedar Creek five years ago.
“I always wanted to come for years,” Wright said. “It’s nice. It compares to the Ashland and Gretna shows.”
The winners of the various awards were:
People’s Choice – Levi Flaherty of Plattsmouth with his 1987 Chevy custom deluxe truck.
“I’m happy,” he said. “This is my first award at this show. We just got finished with the restoration in May.”
Kids’ Choice – Justin and Allison March with their 1967 Chevy truck.
“I’m very pleased,” Justin said. “I’m glad the kids loved it.”
Mayor’s Choice – Mike Nichols of Lincoln with his 1969 Chevelle.
“I wasn’t expecting this,” he said. “It feels good. I’m happy.”
Chamber’s Choice – Tom Buss of Council Bluffs, Iowa, with his 1967 Chevy Nova.
“I’m shocked,” he said. “All the nice cars here and they picked my car. It makes me appreciate all the work I’ve done on it.”
Cruse praised city employees for helping set up the event.
“There was no way we could do this without them.”
Police Capt. Ryan Crick added, “Everything was a success. We didn‘t have any issues.”
The event brought a compliment at Monday evening’s city council meeting.
“It was extremely well done, an excellent event,” said Morgan Muller, which was seconded by other members.