More than 450 take part in the return of Cruizin' Main

PLATTSMOUTH – Let the good times roll.

At least 450 car owners, and probably more, showed up at last Friday’s Cruizin’ Main car show, much to the delight of Cindy Cruse of the local Chamber of Commerce following unforeseen issues in the past.

“It was a real good turnout,” said Cruse, the chamber’s executive director, who said she’d have been happy with 300 cars. “The streets were full.”

This was the first such event in two years with the 2020 car show canceled because of COVID-19. The 2019 show, and that of the previous year, were hampered by bad weather that kept crowds down.

This year’s event was moved to an earlier date to avoid unpredictable October weather, plus it came on the same weekend of a big car show in Nebraska City.

Therefore, it was like a “2 for 1” weekend for many, according to Cruse.

“People got an opportunity to have a busy weekend,” she said.

Cruse estimated the event attracted between 3,000 and 4,000 visitors, which was great news for the vendors who set up shop, as well as the local businesses.

“Everybody seemed busy and that was great.”