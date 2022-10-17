More than 500 attend firefighters spaghetti feed

PLATTSMOUTH – Good food, fun activities, and fire safety tips.

It all came together last Thursday at the annual “World Famous Spaghetti Feed,” sponsored by the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire Chief Mike Wilson said the event was “excellent” with 503 people attending.

The total amount collected from this fundraiser wasn’t yet known as of Monday, Wilson said, but the funds will go towards new equipment.

Besides the feast, there were fun activities, especially for the kids, he said.

“Firefighter Bob Heckman had a table set up with fire prevention materials and coloring/activity books,” Wilson said. “Firefighter Bob does a fantastic job teaching the public and children about fire safety. He has a passion for teaching fire prevention and safety 365 days out of the year.”

Heckman also serves on the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association’s Fire Prevention Committee Board, Wilson said.

The Offutt Air Force Base fire prevention trailer was on hand with Bill Dudek, assistant chief, teaching kids what to do if a fire starts at home and how to safely escape through a bedroom window.

The importance of having working smoke detectors in the home was also emphasized, Wilson said.

Besides Thursday’s event, firefighters stressed fire safety while visiting Plattsmouth Elementary School last week, he added.

During the spaghetti feed, Mayor Paul Lambert proclaimed last week as Fire Prevention Week.

“Since 1922, Fire Prevention Week has been observed by the public,” Wilson said. “This year was its 100th year. It was established following the Great Chicago Fire on Oct. 8, 1871. In 1925 President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance.”

Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the full week of Oct. 9, starting on that Sunday, Wilson said.

Fire Prevention Week in 2023 will start on Sunday, Oct. 8, through Saturday, Oct. 14, he said.

An event like the annual spaghetti feed makes the public more aware of what the fire department does for the community, Wilson said.

“We also appreciate the support and what the community does for us. Together, we make Plattsmouth a better place.”