PLATTSMOUTH – The decision by some local businesses to bring water to the Twin Rivers Water Park for outdoor swimming this summer turned out to be a success, city officials said.
“There were 10,471 people who came through there,” said City Administrator Erv Portis at Monday’s City Council meeting. “That’s a lot of kids and families whose needs were met.”
Mike Lennen, director of parks and recreation, added, “I’m very pleased with that number.”
Lennen had reason to be excited. That’s because this year’s outdoor swimming season may not have occurred.
The historic March floods that struck the area shut down normal water operations. City officials not only issued a water emergency order for the residents, but also announced the outdoor pool would not be filled until that order was canceled.
However, local businessman Roger Schmidt came forth stating he would be willing to use his trucks to bring in water from a county irrigation well to not only fill the 270,000-gallon pool, but to keep it filled on a daily basis. And, at no cost to the city.
Schmidt is founder of Liquid Trucking Companies.
The irrigation well is privately owned by Fast Grass.
Water was found to be safe after normal city treatment, said Mayor Paul Lambert at that time.
It took 45 of Schmidt’s large tankers to haul in the 270,000 gallons of water over a week’s time to fill the pool, Lennen said.
There were many comments of praise from swimmers throughout the summer for those local businessmen on providing the water for the park, Lennen said.
“People were also happy that they did not have to leave town to go swimming somewhere else,” he said.
The swimming season concluded last weekend with two special events.
A family movie night last Friday attracted 130 people, while a dog night on Sunday brought out 160 people and 55 dogs, Lennen said.
“Those were really good,” he said.
Upon learning of the total attendance number, Lambert said, “That’s wonderful. That was good for the kids who went swimming and good for the citizens of Plattsmouth.”