More than just produce at the Plattsmouth Farmers' Market

PLATTSMOUTH – There’s a lot to see and buy at the Plattsmouth Farmers' Market.
“It’s more than just produce, much more,” said Nancy Gregory who runs the market with her mother, Helen Gartner.
Area crafters, quilters, jewelry makers, people who love to make jams or honey, as well as local farmers, are setting up shop every Saturday morning through the second Saturday in October outside Shindigs east of U.S. Highway 75 by Avenue B.
It had been held for years just to the south in the parking lot of the former Shopko store.
“This is a great location for us,” Gregory said of the new site. “It’s more user-friendly, more shady.”
Among the vendors at last Saturday’s market was lifelong crafter Elaine Lanier from Murray. She brought along tote bags recycled from feed sacks, crochet hot pads and little beaded earrings, plus pumpkin butter and mini pumpkins.
“It’s something I like to do and if I can turn it into cash, then the more I can do,” Lanier said.
Next to her was Gartner and the different quilts she makes, much of which is created out of repurposed fabrics.
“A lot of it was something else at one other time,” she said.
A short distance away was Jeanene Pecha with her wide assortment of honey products that people can either eat or use for their skin like soap made from bees wax.
Pecha recalled how she got into this business.
Back in the mid-1970s, after she and her late husband, Ron, purchased a home along Mynard Road, they cut down a large tree, not knowing it was the home to many bees. And, they didn’t know what to do with them.
“That’s how we got into bees,” Pecha said.
Now, two of their five children are involved in the growing and caring of bees and the honey they produce for so many uses.
“You either like it or you don’t,” Pecha said. “There’s no halfway about it.”
There was produce at the market last Saturday, but more will be coming as the weeks go by, according to Gregory.
The market is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
