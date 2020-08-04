More than just produce at the Plattsmouth Farmers' Market

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – There’s a lot to see and buy at the Plattsmouth Farmers' Market.

“It’s more than just produce, much more,” said Nancy Gregory who runs the market with her mother, Helen Gartner.

Area crafters, quilters, jewelry makers, people who love to make jams or honey, as well as local farmers, are setting up shop every Saturday morning through the second Saturday in October outside Shindigs east of U.S. Highway 75 by Avenue B.

It had been held for years just to the south in the parking lot of the former Shopko store.

“This is a great location for us,” Gregory said of the new site. “It’s more user-friendly, more shady.”

Among the vendors at last Saturday’s market was lifelong crafter Elaine Lanier from Murray. She brought along tote bags recycled from feed sacks, crochet hot pads and little beaded earrings, plus pumpkin butter and mini pumpkins.

“It’s something I like to do and if I can turn it into cash, then the more I can do,” Lanier said.

Next to her was Gartner and the different quilts she makes, much of which is created out of repurposed fabrics.

“A lot of it was something else at one other time,” she said.