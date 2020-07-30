More than six inches of rain reported in Beaver Lake, Murray area on Wednesday

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County on Wednesday afternoon was pelted by a thunderstorm system that brought more than six inches of rain in spots, along with flooded roadside ditches and water flowing onto highways.
Areas around Beaver Lake and Murray were hit particularly hard, according to the National Weather Service in Valley and local residents.
“It wasn’t widespread, but there were pockets with heavier amounts of rain,” said Van DeWald, meteorologist.
According to Kathy Sutton, who lives on the east side of Beaver Lake along Murray Road, the storm came down like a “monsoon” for two hours in the late afternoon with 6.50 inches recorded on her rain gauges.
“It was raining so hard, so fast and it was flowing right down Murray Road,” she said. “It was crazy.”
Meanwhile, 6.08 inches fell three miles southeast of Murray shortly before 5 p.m. At the same time, 4.81 inches was reported three miles directly east of Murray and 4.59 inches one mile to the east/northeast, according to the weather service.
Murray resident George Blessing, Sr. said it was definitely the heaviest storm of the season from his view.
“We had a lot of lightning, a lot of thunder and it rained for the most part for two or more hours,” he said.
At least 3 inches fell within Murray itself, according to his estimate.
“My front yard was floating in water,” Blessing said. “It came down like a torrential rain storm.”
East of Murray, water was reported running over U.S. Highway 75 that slowed down traffic, according to the weather service.
To the south, water flowed off fields, filling up roadside ditches and spilling up to a foot of water onto U.S. Highway 34 a mile west of Union.
The storm swept through a good portion of southcentral and southeastern Nebraska, DeWald said.
“We had rainfall in Omaha, but there was no flooding,” DeWald added.
At around 5 p.m., approximately 2.87 inches was reported at Nehawka and 2.73 inches three miles south/southeast of Plattsmouth, according to the weather service.
Rainfall continued into Thursday.
At 7 a.m., 2.96 inches was reported two miles north/northeast of Murray, 2.48 inches one mile east of Weeping Water and 2.02 inches four miles east/northeast of Union.
Similar amounts were reported around the same time near Hickman and Firth in Lancaster County and near Friend in Saline County.
This area’s next chance for rain, about 30 to 40 percent chance, is forecast for Saturday afternoon into the evening, DeWald said.
Below-normal highs are also in the forecast, he added.
Saturday’s high should reach into the upper 80s and lower 70s on Sunday. Next week calls for continued mild temps with no significant chance of rain, DeWald said.
