More than six inches of rain reported in Beaver Lake, Murray area on Wednesday

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County on Wednesday afternoon was pelted by a thunderstorm system that brought more than six inches of rain in spots, along with flooded roadside ditches and water flowing onto highways.

Areas around Beaver Lake and Murray were hit particularly hard, according to the National Weather Service in Valley and local residents.

“It wasn’t widespread, but there were pockets with heavier amounts of rain,” said Van DeWald, meteorologist.

According to Kathy Sutton, who lives on the east side of Beaver Lake along Murray Road, the storm came down like a “monsoon” for two hours in the late afternoon with 6.50 inches recorded on her rain gauges.

“It was raining so hard, so fast and it was flowing right down Murray Road,” she said. “It was crazy.”

Meanwhile, 6.08 inches fell three miles southeast of Murray shortly before 5 p.m. At the same time, 4.81 inches was reported three miles directly east of Murray and 4.59 inches one mile to the east/northeast, according to the weather service.

Murray resident George Blessing, Sr. said it was definitely the heaviest storm of the season from his view.