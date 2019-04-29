WEEPING WATER – More than two tons of unwanted electronics, appliances and metals will not be heading toward area landfills.
That’s how much was collected at the first Cass County Electronic Recycling event last Saturday in Weeping Water.
It was sponsored by Keep Cass County Beautiful and Cross Electronic Recycling of Omaha.
“We had 65 participants so that was a good number,” said Linda Behrns, KCCB president. “We collected 5,500 pounds of electronics, appliances and metals. We filled a truck and a metal container. We had people come out from almost every community in the county.”
The collection featured 31 televisions of various sizes, 42 cell phones, 24 computers, 29 printers, six refrigerators, one freezer, two washing machines, and two stoves to name just a few items.
All will be recycled or repaired for use again, Behrns said.
“We were very busy and pleased that so many came out,” she said.
Two similar events are coming soon – May 18 in Beaver Lake for electronics and small appliances only, and June 8 in Eagle for electronics, metals, and small and large appliances.
“We hope this provides a good opportunity for people to recycle locally,” Behrns said.