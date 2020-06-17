Morton helping wheat producers across Nebraska

“Sarah has been an asset to the office,” Schaneman said. “I know that Sarah came into this position with a different set of skills which has added to the position and given another perspective when developing programming.

“Sarah has a passion for agriculture, education and marketing that serves her well. I look forward to seeing what Sarah does with the position over time. As she develops her network, expands her knowledge and uses her creativity, the Nebraska Wheat Board will take a huge step forward.”

Morton grew up on a farm southwest of Nehawka and helped her family raise corn and soybeans and run a cow-calf operation. She won many agricultural awards at the Cass County Fair through the Nehawka Swine 4-H Club, and she represented Conestoga at the National FFA Convention. She said those experiences made a major imprint on her life.

“I gained so much from being raised on a farm,” Morton said. “Growing up here taught me a lot of important skills that I’ve used in school and at my jobs, and I think it’s the same thing for anyone who is in agriculture. You learn how to be responsible, how to work hard and how to make the best decisions you can every day.”