Morton helping wheat producers across Nebraska

NEHAWKA – Sarah Morton has harvested many positive outcomes in her life with her work ethic, intelligence and enthusiasm.
She is helping Nebraska wheat growers reap the same type of rewards with her marketing abilities.
Morton has returned to an agricultural-based field after spending time in the educational sector. She began her new positions as the agriculture promotion coordinator for the Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB) and executive secretary for the partnering Nebraska Wheat Growers Association (NWGA) in November 2019. The Cass County native and Conestoga High School graduate said she has been happy to help wheat farmers across the state in her roles.
“I loved my time teaching, but after being in the classroom I learned my skill set was more aligned with being in the industry and helping people that way,” Morton said. “It was a good experience for me being a teacher, and I’m trying to take everything I learned there and apply it to this job. I’m excited about the possibilities here.”
NWB Executive Director Royce Schaneman said Morton has been a valuable addition to the organization’s staff. She has created important business relationships with many wheat growers across the United States during the past seven months. Her second day on the job involved a trip to a national conference in New Mexico, and she has continued to develop contacts in spots ranging from Scottsbluff to Santa Fe.
“Sarah has been an asset to the office,” Schaneman said. “I know that Sarah came into this position with a different set of skills which has added to the position and given another perspective when developing programming.
“Sarah has a passion for agriculture, education and marketing that serves her well. I look forward to seeing what Sarah does with the position over time. As she develops her network, expands her knowledge and uses her creativity, the Nebraska Wheat Board will take a huge step forward.”
Morton grew up on a farm southwest of Nehawka and helped her family raise corn and soybeans and run a cow-calf operation. She won many agricultural awards at the Cass County Fair through the Nehawka Swine 4-H Club, and she represented Conestoga at the National FFA Convention. She said those experiences made a major imprint on her life.
“I gained so much from being raised on a farm,” Morton said. “Growing up here taught me a lot of important skills that I’ve used in school and at my jobs, and I think it’s the same thing for anyone who is in agriculture. You learn how to be responsible, how to work hard and how to make the best decisions you can every day.”
Morton was an Academic All-State Award recipient at Conestoga and was involved in multiple activities for the Cougars. She took part in Student Council, volleyball, basketball, track and field, dance, one-act play and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at CHS.
Morton continued her upward trajectory at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was one of eight students to earn an undergraduate research and extension experiential learning fellowship in integrate agronomic systems in November 2016. She graduated in December 2017 and served as a contract worker for the Nebraska Department of Education and a teacher at Seward Public Schools.
Morton missed being in the farming industry and was intrigued when the agriculture promotion coordinator position at the NWB became available. She impressed Schaneman during her interview with her willingness to learn as much about the crop as she could. Most of the state’s 920,000 acres of wheat are grown in the western half of Nebraska, but Morton knew she could become familiar with an item that wasn’t found near Nehawka.
“I’ve always loved being able to learn something new, so it’s been a blast to be able to learn about the different varieties of wheat and everything that goes into wheat production,” Morton said. “It’s a really interesting crop. There are so many types of wheat and there are a lot of good people in the industry. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The NWB administers the check-off of 0.4 percent of net value of wheat marketed in Nebraska at the point of first sale. The board invests those funds into a variety of programs aimed at helping the state’s wheat growers. These include policy development, international and domestic market development, research initiatives and promotional and educational opportunities.
Morton spends a portion of her time working from the NWB’s main office in downtown Lincoln. A large shelf next to her desk features plastic towers containing examples of many different wheat crops. The main two classes of wheat in Nebraska are hard red winter and hard white winter, but farmers are beginning to plant more hard red spring crops as well.
Morton helps both current and new growers learn about the options they have for individual strains of wheat. The Nebraska Crop Improvement Association has identified 51 varieties of hard red winter wheat, six types of hard white winter wheat and one line of hard red spring wheat that can be planted in the state.
Morton generates numerous press releases for newspapers, radio stations and agricultural publications each week. She also spends time traveling to different sites to gain direct knowledge from wheat growers. She has already attended the U.S. Wheat Associates and National Association of Wheat Growers Fall Board Meeting, and she has taken part in a statewide wheat forum in North Platte.
One of Morton’s top goals is to expand the NWB’s educational outreach programs. She would like to spend time promoting wheat at the Nebraska FFA Convention each spring, and she is hoping to speak about the crop in classrooms across the state. She feels the future is bright not only for wheat in Nebraska but for everyone who would like to stay or go back to the farm.
“The great thing about agriculture is that there are hundreds of careers that are available,” Morton said. “It’s such a great industry to be a part of. I feel lucky that I’m able to work in this field and get to enjoy what I do every day.”
This story will appear in the upcoming edition of Backbone magazine.
