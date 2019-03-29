LOUISVILLE – A majority of the Louisville State Recreation Area could reopen in a few weeks following the recent historic flooding, according to a spokesman from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
“The water has since receded and we are completing our assessment of the impact,” said Jim Swenson, parks division chief. “We know we’ll have debris cleaning to do, but we’re optimistic that a majority of the facility will be opened in a few weeks. That’s our goal, though we are weather dependent.”
That park sustained a heavier impact from the flooding, compared to the Platte River State Park to the west, and had to be closed for public safety, Swenson said.
A majority of Platte River State Park has remained open throughout this period, he added. The only portion that is temporarily closed there is the Decker Creek canoe/kayak launching site, he said.
“We’ll have that opened in a few weeks,” Swenson said. “Otherwise, the rest of the park is high and dry and open to the public.”
A new attraction at the Louisville park, the floating playground, has been stored away from the elements, Swenson said.
Workers there will reassemble it in mid-May, he said.
“We don’t anticipate any issues,” Swenson said.
They have also moved equipment like tractors and lawn mowers to higher ground, and are currently cleaning up the area and making building repairs where needed, he said.
A cost estimate on damage is not available at this time, he added.
Meanwhile, the Lied Platte River Bridge, part of the Mopac Trail Network, is closed to public access for the time being, Swenson said.
“Further assessment is needed,” he said.