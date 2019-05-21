MURDOCK - A motorcyclist from Lincoln was injured in an accident Friday afternoon west of Murdock.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Elmwood and Murdock rescue personnel and Cass County EMS, responded to a rollover motorcycle accident with ejection on Nebraska Highway 1 and Bluff Road around 1:30 p.m.
A 2006 Yamaha, driven by Terry L. Meisinger, 46, was traveling west on Hwy. 1. As it came to a curve by Bluff Road Meisinger lost control on loose gravel, causing the bike to enter the west ditch of the highway.
The bike then rolled once ejecting Meisinger into the ditch.
The vehicle sustained damage and Meisinger was transported to Lincoln’s Bryan LGH West Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Brueggemann.