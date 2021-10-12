Motorcyclist hurt in Monday accident

EAGLE – A motorcyclist from Lincoln was injured in an accident in Cass County on Monday.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around 2 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Eagle fire/rescue personnel, responded to an injury accident involving a single motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 34.

A 2009 Suzuki, operated by Mathew Kappel, 44, was traveling north on Hwy. 63 when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle, Brueggemann said.

The Eagle personnel transported Kappel to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln for his injuries, the sheriff said.

The accident investigation is ongoing, he added.

