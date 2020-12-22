Motorists are obeying new speed signs

PLATTSMOUTH – Recently, approximately 168 vehicles drove past a portable speed/message sign over an eight-hour period.

Plattsmouth Police Chief Steve Rathman liked how most drivers responded.

“Seventy percent slowed down. That is what it is designed to do – to get voluntary compliance of the motoring public.”

The chief was talking about the department’s new portable speed trailer/message sign purchased through federal grant funds administered by the Nebraska Crime Commission.

“So far I’m pleased with it,” Rathman said. “It tells you how fast you’re going and the light will start flashing if you are speeding.”

This kind of a sign should serve as a constant reminder of local speed limits and make motorists obey them voluntarily, as opposed to officers writing tickets.

“I want people to voluntarily go the speed limit,” he said.

The sign can also warn drivers of road conditions ahead like closures or water main breaks, added Capt. Ryan Crick.

Plus, it can pass along valuable information to the public from any and all city departments when needed, he added.