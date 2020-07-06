You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Motorists pull man from fiery vehicle on Sunday near Avoca
View Comments

Motorists pull man from fiery vehicle on Sunday near Avoca

{{featured_button_text}}
accident by Louisville

Motorists were able to pull an Omaha man out of his SUV after it crash and began on fire in a field near Avoca on Sunday. A medical episode is believed to be the cause of the cause.

 Timothy Rohwer

AVOCA –A medical episode was believed to be the cause of a fiery single-vehicle rollover accident on Sunday afternoon in which the driver suffered critical injuries.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with fire/rescue personnel from Avoca and Weeping Water. and Cass County medics, responded to the mid-afternoon accident that occurred at Nebraska Highway 50 south of U.S. Highway 34.

The initial call was that a maroon SUV was driving recklessly while going south on Hwy. 50, Brueggemann said.

Several callers also reported the reckless driving before the vehicle entered a ditch, rolled onto its top and caught fire.

The driver and lone occupant, John Hetrick, 75, of Omaha, was pulled from the vehicle by several motorists just as deputies were arriving, Brueggemann said.

Hetrick was transported to Syracuse Area Health, where a medical helicopter then transported him to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln in critical condition, Brueggemann said.

A medical episode is believed to be the cause of the crash, he said, and Hetrick's seatbelt was in use.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cougars collect science awards
News

Cougars collect science awards

  • Updated

CONESTOGA – Eight Conestoga High School students produced a winning formula in their science classrooms this year with their work ethic and de…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News