Motorists pull man from fiery vehicle on Sunday near Avoca

AVOCA –A medical episode was believed to be the cause of a fiery single-vehicle rollover accident on Sunday afternoon in which the driver suffered critical injuries.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with fire/rescue personnel from Avoca and Weeping Water. and Cass County medics, responded to the mid-afternoon accident that occurred at Nebraska Highway 50 south of U.S. Highway 34.

The initial call was that a maroon SUV was driving recklessly while going south on Hwy. 50, Brueggemann said.

Several callers also reported the reckless driving before the vehicle entered a ditch, rolled onto its top and caught fire.

The driver and lone occupant, John Hetrick, 75, of Omaha, was pulled from the vehicle by several motorists just as deputies were arriving, Brueggemann said.

Hetrick was transported to Syracuse Area Health, where a medical helicopter then transported him to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln in critical condition, Brueggemann said.

A medical episode is believed to be the cause of the crash, he said, and Hetrick's seatbelt was in use.

