Mr. Landscape celebrates 25 years in Beaver Lake

BEAVER LAKE – This is a special year for the owners of Mr. Landscape.

It’s been 25 years now that Rick and Merry Hadfield have helped area folks with their landscaping products at their Beaver Lake address, 113 Rock Bluff Road.

“People are so happy we’re here,” Merry said this past week. “They are happy they don’t have to go out of town, especially with these gas prices now.”

Mr. Landscape Nursery and Garden Center is a full-service center offering landscape design, products and installation for commercial or residential lawns, including mowing and snow removal.

Their garden center features trees, shrubs, flowers, vegetables, pond plants and supplies, landscape fabric, edging and grass seeds.

Bulk products include river rock, limestone, pea gravel, sand dirt, compost and colored mulch.

“People are planting a lot more gardens, they have had more time at home,” Merry said, referring to the recent COVID pandemic. “It’s continuing now because people have found out it’s good. I think it’s good for everybody to know how to grow food.”

The Hadfields started business at their current location in 1997, though it actually started 10 years before that in their Plattsmouth home.

Over time, their current building that started out with a main selling area and greenhouse expanded to include an outdoor area for items like plants and fruit trees, plus a storage facility, Rick said.

“It was a process,” Merry added. “It worked out really good.”

Customers agree, like Jerry Ditter of Beaver Lake, who was shopping in the greenhouse recently.

“It’s one of my favorite places,” he said.

As Kathy Scholl of Plattsmouth was buying a tomato plant, she added, “These look so marvelous. I’m very happy.”

