Mud volleyball draws large crowd to Murray

MURRAY – Sydney Hobscheidt, Lyndsey Caba and Payton Haugaard had just finished their turn at mud volleyball on Monday when a spectator asked them how it went.

“It was a lot of fun,” they said with beaming smiles.

The three Plattsmouth graduates joined dozens of other people at the Murray Freedom Festival’s mud volleyball tournament during the morning and afternoon. Teams traveled to Young Park in Murray for an event that gave everyone a chance to have fun in the mud.

Organizers set up two volleyball courts in Young Park with a large amount of mud and dirt for the surface. They used a fire department hose to soak the courts just after 10 a.m. They sprayed water across all areas to make sure it was wet for people to use.

Teams then kicked off the tournament with the first round of matches. They played games that used a system where teams scored points on every rally. The first side to reach 14 points was declared the winner. The only exception to this rule was the championship match, which lasted until one side scored 21 points.

All players were required to wear shoes and family-friendly attire during the day. Players had to be at least 12 years old to participate, and several middle school students joined in the fun by creating their own teams. Many other high school, college and adult athletes got muddy in their tournament matches.

Many players ended their time on the courts covered from head to toe in mud. They were able to use hoses at a cleaning station to try to clear as much mud as they could from their clothes and skin.

Crowds watched the action from all four edges of the volleyball courts. Several teams set up tents along the western edge of the courts, while others used blankets and lawn chairs to watch from the other three sides.

