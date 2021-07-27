Multiple departments tackle local fire

PLATTSMOUTH – A structure fire last Thursday required several departments to respond near Plattsmouth.

At around 1:30 p.m., Plattsmouth firefighters and emergency medical staff were called to a possible structure fire northwest of Plattsmouth, according to Mike Wilson, fire chief.

On arrival, a working fire was declared and a second alarm for a Plattsmouth crew was paged, he said.

Additionally, due to the heat advisory, mutual aid from Murray and Offutt Air Force Base was requested for additional manpower.

The fire was located and extinguished in the basement utility room, Wilson said. The fire was contained in the room of origin, but there was some damage throughout the residence.

There were no injuries to any of the occupants or first responders. The call was cleared in about an hour and a half. The Plattsmouth department brought numerous trucks for attacking the fire, supplying water and ventilation, along with a rescue squad. Murray brought an additional tanker for water supply and an engine for ventilation, while Offutt brought a search team. .

“As always, we can’t thank our mutual aid partners enough, especially on days like this when it is very hot to start with,” Wilson said. “Great job everyone.”

