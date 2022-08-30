Murder suspect appears in court, no bond will be set

PLATTSMOUTH — A bond will not be set for an 18-year-old male being held in the Cass County Jail on charges of murder of a rural Plattsmouth woman last week.

Jabari Parsons appeared online from the jail for an arraignment and bond setting hearing in Cass County Court on Tuesday. Parsons also heard the formal charges filed against him for the stabbing death of 55-year-old Mary D. Blackwell in a home south of Plattsmouth on Aug. 25.

The formal charges are first-degree murder, a Class 1A felony, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Cass County Attorney Colin Palm asked the court to order Parsons be held without any bond. He said the charges against Parsons were extremely serious and felt a bond of any amount would put area residents in danger.

“He poses an extreme risk to the community and public,” Palm told Judge PaTricia Freeman.

Palm added that Parsons did not currently have a permanent residence and was living in a tent. He felt Parsons would be a flight risk if released.

Freeman granted Palm’s request and ordered that Parsons be held without bond pending a future hearing. She set a preliminary hearing for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 in Cass County Court. The judge also appointed the public defender’s office to represent Parsons.

Parsons was arrested after authorities found Blackwell stabbed to death in a rural Plattsmouth home on the afternoon of Aug. 25.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 3:11 p.m. deputies from his department were dispatched to 9301 U.S. Highway 75 for a possible disturbance.

The 911 caller, a short time later, reported a small fire in the living room and an adult female lying on the floor.

Upon arrival at 3:20 p.m., the deputies found the fire extinguished and located Blackwell on the floor, the sheriff said.

Deputies observed multiple lacerations on Blackwell and a fatal stab wound in the chest caused by a knife, the sheriff said.

Blackwell was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Parsons was located at the scene, arrested, and transported to the county jail and booked on murder charges.

A Douglas County crime scene investigation unit came to assist in the collection of evidence and documentation of the crime scene, the sheriff said.

An autopsy was ordered for last Friday. As of Tuesday, results of that autopsy were not available.

Parsons has been in trouble with the law before, according to Cass County District Court records.

He began probation on a juvenile case in July 2020 for a charge of uncontrollable juvenile.

He was on probation when he was cited for third-degree assault in November 2021 after allegedly approaching a student at Conestoga High School and physically assaulting that student.

He satisfactorily completed probation on June 1 of this year. That included the completion of an anger management class and an eight-week parenting class. He was also successfully discharged from wearing an electronic monitor.

Parsons also attended every mandatory drug test from January to June of this year.

A Celebration of Life ceremony for Blackwell is set for Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brian Harvey Funeral Home, 1408 Eighth Ave.