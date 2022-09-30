Murdock driver badly hurt in Friday accident

MURDOCK – A 22-year-old Murdock man suffered serious injuries in a vehicle rollover Friday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with area medical crews, responded to the accident in the 13000 block of 262nd Street shortly before 6 a.m.

The investigation found that Brady D. Blair was driving a 1999 Buick Century at a high rate of speed when he lost control on loose gravel and slid into a ditch sideways and rolled the Buick, the sheriff said.

Blair was believed to have been ejected and seat belts did not appear to have been in use. Blair was transported to Lincoln’s Bryan Medical Center West with serious injuries, the sheriff said.

Besides the deputies, fire/rescue personnel from Murdock and Greenwood and county medics also responded to the scene, the sheriff said.